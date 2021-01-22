Dream Chaser passed one form most important glide test flights in 2017.

Today SNC performed another test flight of their Dream Chaser space plane. Lifted by CH-47 Chinook cargo helicopter (Columbia 234-U) which took off from Runway 22L at Edwards Air Force Base and delivered to altitude of 3810 m, Dream Chaser was dropped and performed glide flight and automatic landing.

Main purpose of test flight was verifying ability of guidance system for independent flight and landing. Vehicle managed to perform descent maneuver and deployed landing gear. Next it landed successfully on runway at Edwards AFB and performed braking to reduce speed on runway.

Sierra Nevada Corporation confirmed that test flight was finished with success.