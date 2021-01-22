Two Russian cosmonauts performed on August 17, 2017, spacewalk to deploy several nanosatellites collect scientific samples and perform necessary maintenance of the Station.

Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergei Ryazansky from Roscosmos performed on last Friday long spacewalk. According to Mission Control Center it lasted 7.5 hours, one hour longer than it was originally planned. Main objective of this EVA was deploying several nano satellites, collecting scientific samples outside the Station and conduct necessary service actions.

RS-43 was second spacewalk in 2017 since February; Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergei Ryazansky left International Space Station using airlock installed in side Pirs module. Cosmonauts started their EVA at 14:36 UTC both wearing Orlan space suits. Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin was commanding during EVA (ninth EVA) , Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy (fourth EVA) was designated as support during spacewalk.

Outside the Poisk Sergey Ryazanskiy deployed five nanosatellites and later started to collect samples from different places around Russian segment of the Station. Later both cosmonauts begun installing new struts and handrails to make future EVA’s around Russian segment of the ISS easier and more secure.

Third EVA is planned for Russian crew of the ISS in 2018. Another two cosmonauts will leave Poisk in February to install communications equipment. It will be used for retransmitting data with utilization of the Luch Satellite Data Relay Network (SDRN) to Earth.