Picture credited by Rocket Labs

Rocket lab will be launching a series of satellites into the orbit that according to the Aerospace manufacturer has an ability to track the MH370 if the disappearance would have happened today. The aviation tracking ADS-B satellites will be able to track the aircraft when they make a transit through areas. This kind of tracking has been impossible in the traditional radars so far which can track the radius of about 277 kilometers or 150 nautical miles, which is one of the reasons as to why there were no proper traces of MH370 which was believed to have crashed somewhere around the Indian Ocean.

The MH370 was in the middle of a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers on board when it lost contact around 12:14 a.m. on 8 March 2014. The control was lost with the plane when it was more than 370 kilometers or 200 nautical miles out. There has been no information as to what the exact location of the plane was when it went down.

With the latest development coming in, the commercial planes will be required to carry an ADS-B transponder. These transponders will be satellite-based and will be productive while tracking the full path of the flights in intervals of 15 minutes. The transponders are automatic that means even if the active tracking is not active, the MH370 could have been tracked at that time when this satellite could have moved over and acquired the signal from the transponder, had it been in operation back then.

The spire satellites in collaboration with the transponders will thereby ensure complete tracking and faster rescue operations in case of such incidents. The satellite will have an advantage of tracking the plane routes even in highly trafficked routes, over the oceans, around the poles or any remote area where the terrestrial ground stations have a limited or no reach. The satellites will make it possible to know exactly where a plane is or where is. It is going to be.

In addition, the satellites will be used to plot bad weather that will enable the airlines to avoid storm systems and thereby optimizing routes and saving the fuel. The launch window will be announced very soon. Airports will receive accurate data about when the plane is going to make a landing so that the on-ground teams can be deployed at the optimal time in right places.