Rocket Lab may have disappointed many people who had anticipated the company’s first commercial flight but safety is always a priority. The launch which was scheduled for April 20, to May 3, was postponed due to fueling issues that were encountered during a wet dress rehearsal on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

The rehearsal is an important procedure done to check if everything is set for a launch. Rocket Lab announced the postponement via Twitter and they also assured enthusiasts that the postponement is only for a few weeks. The company has not revealed an exact date for the next launch.

The launch was intended to be the first commercial flight by an Electron rocket, and Rocket Lab named it “It’s Business Time”. The first successful launch came off in January last year, however, the second flight which was scheduled to happen in May did not come off due to an issue with ground tracking.

According to officials, the first successful test flight is enough to declare the Electron ready for commercial flights.

Rocket Lab is Peter Beck’s baby, founded in 2006. Rocket lab has its own launch vehicle that is approximately 1.2 meters wide and 17 meters tall. This Electron is the second rocket launched by the company, and both launches were successful on their first attempts.

The company which operates in New Zealand is headquartered in the United States. Peter Beck while discussing the way forward in an interview said that the company is planning on hiring the services of third party companies to provide safety services to the company. He also mentioned that there are no technical issues with the launch vehicle and that once the safety issues are resolved, the Electron will be launched.

He also revealed that the company intends to launch one satellite every month for the rest of 2018 and then increase the rate to one rocket every two weeks in the following year. The company is seeking to serve the government and other customers on its commercial flights.

He also expressed his desire to present a unique rocket that would stand tall among the other launch vehicles springing up.

Rocket Lab has made significant progress since its inception. The company now boasts of staff strength of over 250. The company is also optimistic about success in the long run since the demand for its launch vehicle is growing.

Many people are still anticipating the release of the next launch window and the subsequent launch.