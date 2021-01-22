Space explorations and space related research always been a step ahead of other genres of research in the world. In modern times there seems to be a thin line separating the fictional sci-fi movies from reality. In a world where artificial intelligence and robotic mechanics are a reality, very little surprises us.

Such has been another revelation of NASA. They have recently revealed their plans for theie next generation of space invention. NASA has said in a press release that the agency is currently working on a new project that will produce robot bees. This exploratory invention is done with a particular agenda, that is, send the bees to circle the surface of Mars.

Naming the project as “Marsbees”, NASA had revealed their existence in March this year. The actual plan is to launch the tiny robots from a new rover, get them dropped on the surface of Mars and have them spread out in its atmosphere to pick up relevant data. The bees will serve to map the planet`s terrain and bring back air samples from there. The objective again, is to look for signs of life, which has been an age-old aim of NASA.

A multinational team of specialized scientists from U.S. and Japan are working on this new technology of the sensor-studded, tiny and fast robots. Marsbees will have the advantage of flying around in Mars’ atmosphere that is thinner when compared to earth and has lower gravitational force.

With the help of project Marsbee, exploring Mars will become cheaper when compared to the technology that is being used currently. Previous NASA missions have cost a lot of money, up to $2.5 billion. This was because the size of the rovers had been huge.

The Marsbee has a series of benefits when compared to previously-used aerospace systems. Their volume is smaller and is designed for interplanetary spacecraft payload configuration, providing increased flexibility. Moreover, the Marsbee is designed as such that they will prove to be more robust and have lesser system failure issues.

Some of the land-based rovers that were used before for the same mission were Spirit, Pathfinder and Curiosity. They could only go for a small distance of the red planet and suffered break-down.