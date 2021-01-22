Virgin Galactic founder and business tycoon Richard Branson is getting ship-shape for his space travel this year. Would it be this year or next year? Well, according to Branson, he is traveling to outer space in few months. As we speak, he is taking rigorous training for the big trip.

The question is – When will the world get to travel to outer space? When will Virgin Galactic be off the ground? Richard Branson believes in his team, and he does think that they are close to realizing the dream of space travel.

Richard Branson has a dream to combine commercial tourism, and space exploration. However, the tickets to the moon and the outer space will be hefty on the pockets. In the beginning, it will sell out like hot pancakes, but it would be expensive.

The next time you tell your honey to fly her till the moon, you would need to check your pockets because the Virgin Galactic tickets to space would cost a fortune. The space company has already geared up, and it hopes to start the operation in the next 12 months. In fact, pre-bookings of the tickets have already taken place. Each ticket costs about $250,000, and that is exorbitant!

Richard Branson is excited about his space tour, and it seems like the world will be able to travel to space in the year 2019. Let us see how Branson’s journey goes as that would give us some peace that the space flight is safe and efficient.

Till then, we can save up for the expensive tickets. Space tourism will only be possible for the elites at first, and slowly, it might become cheaper. Nonetheless, we are happy that Branson has taken the initiative. We looked at outer space through planetariums, and school books. It is a golden opportunity to explore the planets and stars around us.

As of now, Branson’s company competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. When will be the debut flight? Only time can tell that! As of now, Branson is all geared up and is not leaving any stone unturned for his upcoming space trip. Let us hope that all goes well, and he gives us a green signal that the world is ready to explore the outer space!