An International team of scientists which is led by the University of Manchester have introduced a metal-organic framework material (MOF) that displays a fully reversible and selective method to remove nitrogen dioxide present within the atmosphere in the immediate surroundings. Such a discovery was confirmed by the scientists with the help of neutron scattering which took place at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

This invention could lead to enhancement of air filtration technologies at a low cost process which would subsequently help to capture refine large quantities of targeted gas which also involves carbon dioxide and some other greenhouse gas also. This will ultimately help to eradicate air pollution as well as global warming.