The first catalog of a source of X-ray present in sky regions has been recently published by the members of X-ray astronomy working group along with an international team. In this catalog, there are nearby 72000 objects present, some of exotic nature which were learned and observed with the XMM Newton- a space-based telescope. It provides important information related to the physical property of source and further facilitates astronomers to learn and explore brightness variations caused in the time scales of many years and also includes many of the new detections as well.

“ More information can be seen by superimposing more images”

XMM Newton is basically a European X-ray satellite which was launched in 1999, it has observed several patches of the sky many times. Some members of the x-ray astronomer group have also created a new software which will facilitate in searches related to astrophysical objects under the overlapping observation and used this software while compiling the first catalog.

By bringing multiple observations from the same region of sky together it becomes possible to achieve higher accuracy and many faint sources are found which are not easy to find with individual observations. Dr. Iris Traulsen a project scientist said: “The method which we are using is very similar to combining of many transparencies which show the same objects, the more details become available and visible by superimposing more images.”

In this new catalog, there are more than 71,000 x-ray sources mentioned in various observations by XMM Newton and it list many of the important information related to its physical properties. Thousands of the sources are discovered newly and many of them are really very hard to detect. This catalog can be used for tracking changes of the x-ray source in the timescale of long years almost up to 14 years.

“Changes in x-rays brightness are important criteria to be used for searching some of the exotic celestial objects. To understand their nature we have also made use of LBT-Large Binocular Telescope.” Saud Dr. Axel Schwope who is a team leader at AIP.

Across the world, many of the scientists are using XMM Newton source new catalog to know about the new information which can be used with their research projects and to explore and search more rare sources of x-rays which are yet not known.

The x-ray telescope observation had made the invisible now visible by opening a window to those regions present in the universe which were not yet visible to humans.