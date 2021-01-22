New next-generation polar-orbiting satellite is one of the latest and effective tools in the kitty of weather forecasting services. NOAA-20, polar satellite system is up and successfully running after it passed rigorous testing. The satellite was named JPSS-1 and then renamed to NOAA-20 and was launched in November last year. The satellite is an epitome of the best and latest technology that has flown in the polar orbit and it will be capturing more crisp and precise observations from the atmosphere, waters and land. The data from this satellite will be helpful in improving the accuracy of weather-related data of three to seven days forecasts.

Weather forecasts come handy in case of extreme weather conditions and in past, the forecasting has saved millions of lives worldwide by keeping people aware about what is going to happen weather-wise for a couple of days together so that measures can be taken on time. NOAA-20 will be providing accurate and timely weather-related data. The satellite is laced with VIIRS, also known as visible infrared imaging radiometer suite which will enable it to provide high resolutions images. The system will also make the satellite capable of detecting fog, volcanic eruptions, wildfires, sea-ice formation as well as breaking of the Arctic constantly and in very advanced stages. The imagery information and advanced modelling will be shared with the governmental and international partners and this will eventually help in emergency preparedness so that communities and individuals can make best decisions in cases of weather-related hazards.

NOAA-20 has already joined Suomi NPP, the NOAA & NASA collaboration satellite, that was launched in 2011. This amalgamation will be giving a benefit of two highly advanced sophisticated satellites that are nearly in the same orbit. Each of the satellites is circling the earth fourteen times in the polar orbit and are continuously collecting observations on the global level that are forming the base of the united states weather prediction. The satellite will be extremely beneficial in cases of storms in Alaska, Arctic and Antarctic. The forecasts from these regions influence high scale operations under the domains of fishing, transportation, recreation and energy industries, that are usually in operation even during the extreme conditions on the on the planet.

Another satellite from the same series, JPSS-2 is scheduled to be launched in the year 2021 and will be followed by JPSS-3 in the year 2026 and then the JPSS-4 in the year 2031. These satellites are designed to operate for a period of seven years and can be extended for several more years as well.