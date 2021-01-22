There is more to study on the other planets in the solar system. NASA has made an interesting revelation in a bid to know more about the red planet, Mars. NASA would be launching a spacecraft to Mars next month.

The spacecraft is expected to study the planet for two years and send reports about quakes on the planet. Although quakes have never been observed on Mars, scientist believe that it exists, it has not been observed because no studies have been conducted on it.

NASA is using the knowledge acquired on earthquakes to monitor seismic activity on Mars. They hope to use the data acquired from the monitoring to unearth mysteries about the early evolution of the earth.

The aim of this project is not to understand activities on Mars better but to get a clearer picture of the events that occurred in the formative years of the earth, this was said in an interview by Bruce Banerdt, an investigator for Mission Insight.

Scientists still find the formation of the planets as one of the greatest mysteries. With many unsolved mysteries, it is believed that it would be difficult to solve many problems plaguing the earth.

The spacecraft will be launched on May 5 and will be transported on an Atlas rocket. The spacecraft will land in an area called Elysium Planitia by November. Mars is expected to be extremely cold around that period.

Scientists do not expect a lot of seismic activity on Mars since the planet is less seismic in comparing to the Earth. They have estimated 12 to 100 quakes within the two-year period. The estimated number of quakes is enough to give scientists enough information about the interior of Mars.

Although NASA scientists are anticipating Marsquakes, none is expected to exceed magnitude 6.0. if the project is successful, it would not be the first seismic activity that has been conducted in space.

The Apollo spacecraft was sent to seismometers to monitor moonquakes. This study, also conducted by NASA, observed several moonquakes. There was a previous attempt to measure seismic activity on Mars. Unfortunately, the seismometers were inappropriately placed on top of the spacecraft and the seismometer measured the wind instead.

NASA is optimistic that this new project would yield a result. The 4-day Exploratorium is being held to present a preview of the mission. The Exploratorium started on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, and it would end on Sunday, April 22, 2018. The mission is worth an estimated 1 Billion.