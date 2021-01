Top secret flight of Atlas 5 with classified payload for National Reconnaissance Office was again postponed for 24 hours.

This time launch attempt was in fact even not started. After yesterday’s hold, countdown was not resumed due the same reason. Extremely strong winds at SLC-41 made launch impossible and ULA decided to postpone launch of Atlas 5 (421) with NROL-52 classified payload for another 24 hours.

Launch was set for tomorrow, October 7, 2017 to 07:59 UTC.