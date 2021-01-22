From the past few days, everyone is looking forward to the launching of another breakthrough from NASA, but something came up in the process.

The NASA’s launch of the planet-hunting satellite has been set to postponed. It was reported that the satellite was scheduled to be launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The SpaceX, which provides the launch pad and launch vehicle for TESS stated that they are still working on the navigation control analysis of the satellite TESS.

NASA next mission, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite aims for exoplanets and the planets that are outside the solar system. TESS will be a lookout for the planets that could be habitable for human beings. Once TESS launches, this will use its fuel to touch the orbit, and this is made possible with the assistance of gravity from the moon. This will also enable TESS to have a long-term mission from its two-year mission objective. Once TESS fires its fuel, the moon will pull the satellite on one side.

After the launch, the satellite the period of TESS mission will formally begin. TESS aims to survey an area larger than the observed area of the Kepler. The areas include 200,000 brightest nearby stars. Over the period of 2 years, the wide cameras on TESS will take a glance at the various sector of the stars and planets. This will be made possible by TESS by observing the Southern Hemisphere for the first year of mission and will move to Northern Hemisphere on its second year. The satellite is expected to accomplish the mission by separating the sky into 13 different sections, and the satellite will look at each before moving to the next.

The satellites are not a much bigger one. The cameras of the satellite are on top which is beneath the cone that protects the cameras from too much radiation. TESS ultimate goal is to look for exoplanets with the use of the transit method and observe each star as the exoplanets pass through in front of them.

According to Paul Hertz, the Division Director of the NASA’s headquarter, TESS will help people to explore other places in the universe. Not only the scientist but also people will be given a chance to expand their understanding of space and the universe. TESS can detect lights in a broad range and up to infrared. This only means that it can take a glance at nearby red dwarf stars and find out the exoplanets around them.