The leaders of US strategic and the leaders of NASA have offered their support to the space traffic management role, as the Washington house prepares to take up the bill providing the new traffic management authorities for space management.

According to officials on June 22nd, at a joint hearing of the space house science committee and strategic subcommittee of the armed service committee, they said that they gave the plan of Directive 3 announced four days prior to provide the authority to commerce department and they will offer safety-related situational space awareness data to commercial satellite operators and civil.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said that he looks towards the working of this committee and implementing the policy of space directive 2 and 3 from the President, which gives new functions to the commerce department.

According to earlier studies of space traffic responsibilities, the entire role should have been controlled by Federal Aviation administration office of Commercial Space Transportation. Hyten had earlier supported the FAA and Bridenstine who is also the Congress member supported this. They both said that they were delighted with the 3-D offering financial responsibility direction.

Bridenstine said that he was not indulged in the SPD-3 negotiations. In fact, he was a member of Congress while it was developed. Mike Pence, vice president, announced management policy draft of space traffic management, which converted to SPD-3 in the month of 16th April and at that time Bridenstine was appointed as the administrator in NASA.

According to science committee, the plans for the session of markup, on 27th June will include the framework for entity management act and the American space situational awareness.

The legislation has many related provisions, which includes NASA’s responsibilities for development work and research about space traffic management. This also provides those services to commercial and civil operators involving outside the US without any fee.

From 2019 through 2023 the bill is settled as $20 million a year for the traffic management of space and with an additional $5 million annually in the same period for a different pilot program on traffic coordination in space.

The excellent monitoring work was done by the DOD, which he said to Hyten. He said it’s time to relieve you from that burden.