Program of Orion spacecraft, joint project by NASA and ESA, reached another milestone.

Airbus Defence and Space announced that delivered for further tests to NASA The Propulsion Qualification Test Model (PQM), necessary for further testing Orion European Service Module (ESM) and its propulsion subsystems. As European Space Agency is key partner for Orion project; Airbus was designated as main contractor. PQM started its journey on ship to NASA’s White Sands Test Facility (WSTF) in New Mexico from Bremerhaven, with Houston as first destination point in the United States. it will reach White Sands around half of February. The Propulsion Qualification Test Model will not be part of first or any Orion spacecraft designated for real space missions. It was designed and manufactured only for testing and it will be assembled with Orion only to verify if European Service Module is working correctly. Tests of PQM are planned later this year