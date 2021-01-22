The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its exoplanet hunting spaceflight anytime from next week. This planet hunter is known as TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), which will be launched through a transit method.it will be able to note even the tiniest brightness dips that comes when a planet passes in front of its host star from the spaceflight perception. NASA uses its Kepler telescope that has helped them to find more than two thirds of its total number of known Exoplanets in the past till to date. Kepler in the past years has only found exoplanets in the far away world but with this new planet hunter they are hoping to be able to find planets that are close enough. This will help them to deeply investigate these exoplanets through instruments.

This new planet hunter, TESS will work from an exclusive vantage point that is highly elliptical orbit, there is no any other spaceflight that has ever occupied this point. After the launch of this planet hunter is expected to take full mission and expand its orbit until it flies close to the moon to get gravitational support. Then this new planet hunter is expected to orbit earth half the time the moon takes to orbit the earth once and it will spend at least two years in this orbit.it will also be able to go further from the earth which will allow it to survey the sky without the interference of the moon or any other planet.it is expected to spend its first year after the launch observing the southern hemisphere moving to different parts of the sky every 27 days so it’s able to stay away from the sun.

TESS is also expected to survey the northern hemisphere during its second year into space which is also will take place at intervals of 27days.this planet hunter is the next big thing in the search for planets that are not in the solar system including planets that could support life. TESS survey will allow scientists to conduct a more detailed analysis for the exoplanets that will show data about their density, composition, mass and e that compose their atmosphere.it will also survey more than 200,000 brightest stars close to the sun in search for transiting exoplanets. This spaceflight is expected to find exoplanets that are known to block part of the light from their host stars.