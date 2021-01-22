North America’s Space Agency has always been very reactive when it comes to researching and discovering new planets where the existence of life could be achievable. Well, the fact is scientists have been situating a parallel planet for a long time so that humans could live there as well. A diverse array of attainment has been forged for this by the experts all over the globe.

Despite being a contemporary aborted call, NASA is profoundly assuring of launching a satellite shortly that can hunt for the new planets which are akin to earth. A new satellite (TESS) will be employed for 2 years in the space after its launch and will hunt for the planets which are orbiting their precursor stars. It will accumulate evidence for the existence of life over there.

It will be launched through the Falcon-9 space rocket. Though it was scheduled to be launched on Monday 16th April, However, the mission was aborted as scientists felt that the satellite can be endowed with more supervision. Presently they are engrossed in the same task and are administrating the analysis to control the satellite. The mission will soon be recommenced.

NASA has already affirmed that the TESS has no technical glitch and it is in an eminent state to travel space. Now the launch will take place on 18th April. Scientists at NASA affirmed that after the launch will transpire, this satellite will smear around 85% area of the sky seeking for the planets akin to that of the earth in terms of performance, environment, as well as size.

Around 300 such planets are conjectured to be homogenous to earth. According to officials, the TESS will compile data based on mass, orbit pattern, as well as the size of the planets. If experts are to be believed, the primary intent of this mission is to amass the data about the planets so that NASA’ James Webb Space Telescope (currently under construction) can examine the atmosphere on divergent planets deftly.

George Ricker, one of the spokespeople and the senior investigator for this program at NASA has asserted that they are sure of discovering the planets with atmosphere compositions similar to that of earth and where the existence of life can be anticipated. With this, the scientists can answer the questions about how the life commenced in the space and can discover a lot of nifty information about the evolution.