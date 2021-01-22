NASA plans to launch spacecraft on the Parker Solar Probe by the end of July 2018. This launch will be on a seven-year mission which aims at exploring the sun. The agency plans to fly at a distance of four million miles from the sun in an orbit which enables it to explore the surface of the sun. The spacecraft will face the radiation and the heat of the sun unlike any other craft ever launched before. NASA Television will broadcast the event live as well as on their website for the whole world to observe the mission in real time.

The operation is expected to answer the many questions on the minds of astronomers concerning the nature of the sun. The spacecraft will explore the sun’s atmosphere which includes its corona and solar winds. The results are anticipated to help improve weather forecasting on earth in an effort to be able to meet future changes on earth. Moreover, the information is essential in improving knowledge on how to treat satellites, astronomers and all other Spacecraft already on space.

It is anticipated that knowledge on the change of the sun’s behaviour from time to time is going to improve the ability to conduct future space exploration efficiently. On earth, we are shielded from strong solar winds by the magnetic force and the thick atmosphere, but places such as the moon or even Mars lack the kind of magnetic and gravitational force that earth has. Consequently having knowledge of how the sun impacts these places is a set forward in knowing what might happen to humans if they wish to visit this places for fun and vacation.

The space craft is expected to beat the high heat that near the surface of the sun since it is made of high heat shield material. Its instruments are anticipated to measure the electric and magnetic force as well as the plasma in the solar winds. Moreover, the white imager which is strategically placed on the front of the spacecraft is useful in informing on the data detected by all instruments. The mission was proposed in 1950’s and is named after Eugene Parker who first predicted solar wind. At the moment the instruments are being tested to ensure that they will withstand the temperatures near the sun as it is expected to orbit around the sun 24 times with it being near the sun in 2024.