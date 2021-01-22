It takes most of the scientist and engineers to study the sun and finally this time, it is said that they are now ready to study the stars and the sun as the closest star on Earth.

This summer, the NASA is planning to launch its Parker Solar Probe, a heat-proof spacecraft which is designed to closely monitor the sun without worrying about the extreme temperature of the star. The probe is expected to fly within 6 million km from the searing of the surface of the sun. when compared to the previous sun missions, the probe is expected to be 7 times closer to the sun. If the all the plans go well, the space probe will be tearing 724, 205 kilometers per hour. It is also expected to complete 24 orbits around the sun for about seven years and it will also pass by planet Venus seven times.

Meanwhile, the planned probe is also expected to collect data from constellations that will help most of the scientist to answer their questions. This will also help them to solve most of the mysteries about stars and the lights of the Solar System. Moreover, the mission will also help people to understand why the atmosphere of the sun is 300 times hotter when compared to its surface. There are still many unanswered questions about the sun and this mission will provide scientists with clearer answers.

Eugene Parker, a well-known Physicist theorized about the heat shift of the sun and the probe was named after him. During the early 1950s, Parker also theorized that the corona is the sun’s super-heated area. According to Parker, it is due to the system of Plasma, energetic particles and magnetic fields found on the sun and its solar explosions which also called “nanoflares”.

NASA, together with the scientists, are thirsty for a close-up data and the solar wind. With the data that this probe will provide them, they can make a hypothesis to the specific test. They will also understand about the heat of the corona, the sunny phenomena and to fully understand the space weather. As of today, the Parker Probe project is considered as the hottest and coolest mission of the sun. Way back then, the initial plan of reaching the sun already came about in 1958. However, it took so long and how many decades of technology to help scientists fulfill their dreams.