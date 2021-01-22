NASA Perplexed by Holes in the Arctic Region 

Somewhere in the Arctic region, there has been a pattern of holes which NASA’s rocket scientists, who took us to the moon, are unable to figure out what they really are.

Over the past years, NASA has spent flying over the Arctic as well as Antarctic regions to gain an insight about the connections between the global climate systems, and to understand the effect of global warming to the coldest places in the Earth.

The missions have a name, which is inspired by James Bond novel. It is called as IceBridge. It is an extensive survey, focusing on the two hemispheres that utilizes the most innovative suite of high-end science instruments, such as laser altimeters, satellites, and plane-based lidar, which will last for 6 months.

John Sonntag, IceBridge mission scientist and the man who captured the photo, said that it is his first time to see such phenomenon. With his entire experience in the profession, he only saw three amoeba-shaped holes in a sheet of ice.

Because of the curiosity from different people, the agency presented the photo. They posted it in the April 2018 Puzzler (a contest wherein NASA asks different viewers to describe an unknown and mysterious object).

Nevertheless, the post does not mention that even the scientists from the institution were puzzled. What they said during the monthly contest is to employ the comments section to tell why the place is fascinating and what they are looking at.

Some of the competitors said that the holes might be dried up salt lakes or even remnants of meteorites. Nobody guessed aliens or the entrance to solitude. No one even suggested that the holes were the non-crop circles even though one individual said that it came from the outer space.

While Operation IceBridge was flying a plane over the Beaufort Sea, Sonntag was able to capture the moment. The Beaufort Sea is a place that the agency’s scientists have not explored in further details 5 years ago.

Don Perovich, sea ice geophysicist, told the institution that the holes are likely thin, mushy, pliable and soft. This means that the phenomenon could happen naturally. As a warmer body of water, their presence melted the sea ice according to Chris Shuman, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center glaciologist.

Despite many explanations from different experts, the ice circles in the Arctic are still filled with questions. But as time goes on, the scientists from NASA could put an end to the perplexity among people.