Research conducted by NASA in January 2018 shows that astronomers began their scientific experiment in the space flight on April 11, 1960. The mission aimed at searching for extraterrestrial life. This project was known as Project Ozma. This experiment was to look at interstellar radio transmissions coming from the star system. This experiment was successful and for the first time radio astronomy was used to examine for aliens. Astronomer Frank Drake from Cornell University was able to use an 85- foot telescope at the national radio astronomy observatory in the green bank. After Drake first pointed the telescope at Tau Ceti, it didn’t detect any signal. Fortunately, drakes decided to look the telescope at Epsilon Eridani, and he saw the signs. However, the results turned out to be a false alarm. Later he came to know that the signal was created by military radar equipment, not by aliens.

In the proposed space flight, NASA has decided to experiment on human sperm in space. For the first time, NASA will set loose human sperm in the outer space. The micro-11 mission made it way up to space X Falcon 9 rocket’s Dragon resupply capsule and decided to supply amount of containers of frozen human and bull sperms. The statement of this study by NASA will be to see how weightless affects its ability to move and also prepare to fuse with an egg. Initially, the previous experience when they used sea urchin and bull sperms showed that activating movement happened very fast because of microgravity. However, the steps leading to fusion occurred very slowly and in some case it may not happen. And this can delay or even prevent fertilization happening in the space.

NASA has now decided to send up human sperms and bull sperms. They chose to use bull cell because bull sperms are more consistent in activity. In their study, the astronauts will be able to figure out whether any strange behavior and they will be able to note whether there is anything that is unusual about a particular sperm sample caused by the effects of microgravity. Eventually, when this experiment is done NASA will soon acknowledge that sex in space is almost certainly going to become a reality.

The current ISS crew of six men as an alternative method of acquiring a bunch of human sperms. This will be a cheaper method instead of hitch a ride on a multi-dollar space launch. Eventually, the sperm will make its way to the lab at the University of Kansas for further testing. The study by the scientists coordinating the survey will be able to perform a new experiment to see the amount of time it will take on the space and the behavioral changes of the sperms.