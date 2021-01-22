Master Your IT Skills by Passing Microsoft Windows Server 2012 Certification Exams 

Microsoft – The Global Leader in IT Solutions

Microsoft is a renowned technology giant that provides personal computing solutions and related services. It is the world’s largest software manufacturing company and caters to both hardware and software demand of the IT market. Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office Suite, Internet Explorer, and the Xbox gaming consoles are some of its main products. It has recently shifted its focus on cloud computing, besides making its mark in the telecommunication segment.

Exploring Microsoft Certifications

With the rapid advancements in technology, Microsoft quickly realized the importance of connecting professional certifications with specific products. Currently, Microsoft credentials are offered at three levels: Fundamental, Associate, and Expert. The candidates can opt for these certifications according to their expertise and experience.

Fundamental Certifications – Recommended for those who have just started dealing in technology

Associate Certifications – Recommended for candidates with at least two years of intensive work experience

Expert Certifications – This is the highest level of Microsoft certification. Hence, it is mandatory to have two to five years of core IT experience.

Now, Microsoft certifications are mainly role-based, though some of the previous ones, that are focused on IT products are still valid and can be gained. And this article will cover one of the most popular certification issued by Microsoft MCSA: Windows Server 2012.

But, before moving to it, let’s see why it’s beneficial to be Microsoft certified. Achieving Microsoft certifications can enhance your career prospects by a significant percentage. Nearly 25% of the Microsoft certified professionals claimed that they were hired for 20% more salary in comparison to their uncertified peers. Further, becoming Microsoft certified can maximize your chance of getting hired for big IT roles, such as a developer, administrator, solutions architect, and functional consultant.

Why Chose MCSA: Windows Server 2012 Certification?

The MCSA Windows Server 2012 certification qualifies you to work as a computer systems administrator or as a computer network specialist. This credential helps to achieve expertise in using the essential Windows Server 2012 skills that are used for reducing the IT cost and optimizing business deliverables. Further, it sets you on the path of getting the expert level Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE): Core Infrastructure certification, which is the highest grade of Microsoft certification program and that can fetch you a handsome salary between $90, 000 – $100, 000 a year.

Now, let’s move to the MCSA: Windows Server 2012 certification, to which this article is devoted. To earn this credential, you are required to pass three exams:

Exam 70-410 (check your skills to install and configure Windows Server 2012)

Exam 70-411 (verify your skills to administer Windows Server 2012)

Exam 70-412 (is all about configuring advanced Windows Server 2012)

Understanding Exam 70-412: Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012 Services

Exam 70-412 or Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012 Services is one of the three exams that the candidates need to pass for securing the MCSA: Windows Server 2012 certification. This exam tests the candidate’s expertise and understanding to handle a Windows Server 2012 infrastructure in an enterprise-driven domain. Taking this exam affirms the candidate’s skills and aptitude to accomplish expert-level configuration tasks essential for the deployment, administration, and maintenance of a Windows Server 2012 infrastructure, such as:

Configuring HA and Storage Solutions

Implementing Disaster Recovery

Configuring Network Services

If you are in the United States, then it will cost $165 to undertake 70-412 exam. The test will contain 40-60 questions of various types and it will take you 2 hours to complete it. However, if you are in any other country, the exam cost will vary. To obtain the accurate exam cost in the place of your location, simply visit the Microsoft official website.

How to Crack Microsoft Exam 70-412?

To pass this exam on your first trial, it’s recommended to put your efforts on exam preparation. Below are some of the best preparation options that will help you in cracking 70-412 test:

Instructor-led Training

Sign up for Course 20412D: Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012 Services. This course is offered in two variants: on-demand training and classroom training. The first one offers a self-paced studying facility that lasts for 3 months, while the second one will be conducted within 5 days.

Video Preparation

Learn the relevance of undergoing Exam 70-412 through the episodes of Microsoft Certification PREP Talk for 70-412 test. The useful information provided by the IT experts will be helpful to you.

Microsoft Practice Test

Appearing for the Microsoft Official Practice Test for Exam 412 is a great way to check how well you are prepared for the certification exam. The material provided by the vendor itself is the most reliable, so why wait? Opt for it and see your results.

Windows Server 2012 Practice Tests

Core Exam

https://prepaway.net/microsoft-70-410-dumps.html

Elective Exams

https://prepaway.net/microsoft-70-411-dumps.html

https://prepaway.net/microsoft-70-412-dumps.html

https://prepaway.net/microsoft-70-413-dumps.html

Relevant Books and Guides

Books are undeniably great helpers in your preparation process. They cover the topics contained in the exam, assist you in managing your time and provide you with a list of concepts to cover. Below are the main books to pay your attention to and which you can find at the Microsoft Press Store and Amazon website.

Exam Ref 70-412: Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012 R2 Services written by J.C. Mackin and Orin Thomas.

A training guide, authored by Orin Thomas, on Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012 R2 Services is also available for additional preparation.

Climbing the Ladder to Success with PrepAway

Along with the official prep materials, you can check the optional ones, such as PrepAway, for example. It is one of the best web resources to procure top-notch preparation materials for the Microsoft 70-412 exam. You can buy a 70-412 premium bundle curated by experts just for $39.97. It is a comprehensive exam preparation bundle that encompasses 448 practice questions and verified answers updated to the latest changes. You will also receive a training course that includes 92 lectures, and a detailed study guide of 1700 pages that covers the entire syllabus for the exam. At PrepAway you can find the latest exam files for 70-412 exam uploaded by the recent exam takers. Such exam dumps are free to download. Thus, PrepAway is a valuable additional resource for your prep process.

Read More: https://prepaway.net/

Conclusion

To sum up, the MCSA: Windows Server 2012 certification is one of the most demandable Microsoft credentials today. Earning this certification will boost your career prospects and land you at well-paid IT positions, such as a computer system administrator or a computer network specialist. It will further clear your way to earn the MCSE Core Infrastructure certification and qualify you as a certified IT expert. Have a proper preparation for 70-412 exam and earn your MCSA: Windows Server 2012 credential at the first attempt. Wish you success!