Several space agencies collaborate in a large sample of the Telefónica Foundation on the red planet.

Yes, Martians exist. Not because the hope of finding life on Mars has grown a lot since we Earthlings have been observing it, which is about five millennia. Or dreaming about it, which will be about 100,000 years, from the moment our species looked at the fragile and well-off Planet Earth and looked for the first time at the sunset sky with its best biological tool, curiosity. No, it’s not that! It is because an authority on the subject said it. The author of Martian Chronicles, Ray Bradbury said, “Martians exist, and that is us.”

And where is the news? You see, Mars always had two puzzling properties. It was red, the color of blood; and, although most of the time, it moved towards the same side of the sky, as it seemed its obligation and that of other celestial bodies. From time to time, unpredictably, it turned around and pulled to the other side, although soon, it returned to his original address. The Vedas called it Mangala, who was the god of anger and passion, and the Arabs did not make much of that quarrelsome image. The symbol of Mars, which is what we now use for the male, consists of a shield and a spear.

And the news? Here it comes! Would you not like to understand why Mars has such a bad reputation? What is so much blood color? What is the erratic movement that has ruined the curriculum of our cosmic neighbor? The readers now have the perfect opportunity to understand everything about Mars, its science, and its culture, its magnetism and its position in the grand scheme of things, thanks to an exhibition by Fundación Telefónica, on the Gran Vía in Madrid. It is called Mars, the conquest of a dream, and will be in Madrid until March when it will move to the city of science in Valencia.

The exhibition is honest, comprehensive and pedagogical. I hope that many school teachers and institute teachers visit it because its consultants embody the best available museography and astrophysical culture (INTA, ESA, Rome Astronomical Observatory), which have also contributed bibliographical jewels from Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo, models of the satellites and rovers that explore Mars right now. There are no intellectual property barriers, it is only a matter of proposing, and those of the ESA claim to be willing to do everything.