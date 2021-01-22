The center of the solar system – the sun has remained far away from our access since it being too hot and mysterious. But now, the time has come when Sun would not continue a stranger to the people on Earth. Speculations have been made that sun’s storms and rising temperature might become the reason behind the destruction of this solar system. Our favorite milky way has several Suns, but we only have one.

NASA is sending two spacecraft with great ambition of going closer to the sun that we have gone ever before in the history of this universe. The Summer of 2018 and 2020 will witness the launch of Parker Solar Probe and the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Solar Orbiter respectively. These two will go and gather data from the sun using different technologies while complimenting each other.

Sun is crucial for survival on Earth. The solar wind which is a stream of ions of gas hamper the functioning of satellites and evidently can prove to be disastrous if not monitored. NASA has named the mission as ‘to touch the sun.’ The two expeditions aim at studying the solar corona and other events. Corona is an ambiguous chapter, not much is known about it. NASA wants to understand the functioning of the Sun and its environment so they can infer something valuable. Sun’s unpredictability has always raised curiosity in the scientists and having a closer look of the Sun can help in identifying what is going on at the poles or the equator of the sun if there are any symptoms of destruction or disaster.

Solar Orbiter will orbit the sun at a distance of some 26 million miles and capture first-ever direct images of the sun’s poles.

This would help in examining Sun’s magnetic fields and other activities. On the other hand, Parker Solar Probe will be revolving at a distance of 3.8 million miles from its surface, very close as compared to the obiter. The probe can precisely observe plasma and energetic particles, solar wind as well as magnetic fields at this distance. The fantastic, as well as astonishing part of the probe, is that it will carry a memory card with 1,137,202 names and will cheer them out while on the mission. William Shatner’s name is also included in this list. Perhaps the time has come that we show out to the universe that Earth rocks.

.