SpaceX Falcon-9 delivered to orbit yesterday, on October 30, 2017 Koreasat-5A communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center.

It was 16th launch of Falcon-9 in 2017 and first contracted for KT Sat Co., Ltd., the largest telecom and media service provider in Korea. Satellite was manufactured by Thales Alenia Space Under contract from 2014. It was based on Spacebus-4000B2 powered by two deployable solar arrays with onboard battery with S400 Apogee Kick Motor. It weighs 3500 kg and will operate for 15 years from 113° East orbital slot.

Rocket was launched from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center at 19:34 UTC. Rocket successfully passed through sound barrier one minute later and perform booster separation at 65 km after 2 minutes 30 seconds. Upper stage finished its burn around T+8’30”; first stage performed successfully flip maneuver and entry burn at 19:37 and 19:40 UTC to land at 19:43 UTC on the drone ship in the Atlantic at 19:43 UTC.

Upper stage of the Falcon started engine once again at preliminary parking orbit about T+plus 27 minutes to deliver Koreasat-5A to 35000 km GEO orbit. Satellite was deployed successfully at T+36′ and few minutes later sent first radio signal.

Mission was finished with double success according to SpaceX and Thales Alenia Space ground teams.