The country where technology is at peak, an innovation the way of life and zero-error tolerance a common phenomenon – Japan – has stayed quiet for quite a while, amongst the noise of SpaceX, Blue Origin etc. What has been Japan doing lately for space exploration? Here’s what you missed:

An intelligence-gathering satellite has been successfully launched on Tuesday from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center at 0420 GMT (12:20 am EDT). It is an all-weather spy satellite which has been launched using H-2A rocket. The primary area to be monitored using this spy camera in space is North Korea. It is evident that Japan being a former victim of nuclear bomb wants to stay ahead of all for its safekeeping and that’s why keeps a close eye on world locations.

The rocket launched with a thrust of over 1.4 million pounds possesses twin solid-fueled boosters. It is 174 feet tall and is fueled by liquid hydrogen. The launch included rocket boosters for different stages, with the launch, the first stage engine was shut off after 6.5 minutes, and the first stage fell into the Pacific Ocean. The second stage was meant to fix the satellite into the polar orbit which utilised an LE-5B engine.

The launch was not depicted on a live show. JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries generally offer a live video coverage, but for a spy satellite, they obviously would not wish to do so. The satellite named IGS Radar 6 can show clear images of things on earth, regardless of the weather conditions. Be it a day or night, cloud or rain, the performance of the spacecraft will be of a quality that Japanese government would not like to share with anyone. The satellite will be joining other Information gathering satellites and shall be operated by Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center. The information from this place is sent directly to government’s executive leadership.

IGS Radar 6 is Japan’s seventh radar investigation satellite. The cycle of operation for this radar having electro-optical surveillance system is set to show best resolution images, even if the sky is not clear. Japan remains ahead of time regarding technology; they have learned their lesson by heart and believe in the fact that survival is always possible for the fittest and not the strongest. That is the reason Japan upgrades itself much faster than anyone else on the planet. The country is running spy programs since 1998, just after the Korean missile flew over it.