International Space Station performed scheduled reboost on Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 to correct its course before planned for September 2nd return of Soyuz MS-04.

Reboost and course change was possible thanks to engines of progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft docked to Zvezda docking port. Progress arrived to ISS on 16 June 2017 after lasting 48 hours space journey.

Progress MS-06 fired its DPO thrusters at 12:25 UTC for 2 minutes 5.1 seconds and accelerated ISS for 0.25 m/s.

Course change is part of preparing before undocking and return to Earth Soyuz MS-04. Fyodor Yurchikhin, Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson will leave International Space Station around 22:00 UTC on September 2nd and land in Kazakhstan on September 3rd at around 01:25 UTC. MS-04 remains docked to Poisk zenith docking port since April 20, 2017.

It is worth to remind that shortly after undocking another spacecraft will dock to ISS in following days. On September 12 at 21:17 UTC Aleksandr Misurkin, Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba will reach Station inside Soyuz MS-06 after extremely short space journey planned only for six hours.