The National Aeronautics Space Agency or NASA keeps on making its dedicated efforts for space exploration and knowledge enhancing factors about planets, galaxies and the entire universe. This time the space agency is excited to explore Mars planet with a more in-depth approach. The agency’s InSight spacecraft is recently cruising to the red planet. The InSight spacecraft did its first-course correction on 22nd May 2018 and moved on its proper path towards the Mars planet. The InSight spacecraft was launched on 5th May 2018. The mission was launched with a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket (from Space Launch Complex 3). The rocket took off from the California based Vandenberg Air Force Base. On 22nd May 2018, the InSight spacecraft shot the thrusters for the very first time and changed its path of flight to move into the correct direction towards Mars.

According to the information achieved from NASA, the InSight is the very first project which will be checking the surface of the red planet with a more profound approach. The sources from NASA said that the recent mission for Mars would also study the interior of the planet by gauging the marsquakes as well as the production of heat that takes place deep inside the surface of the Mars planet. It is a notable fact that marsquakes are the same seismic reactions which occur on our planet Earth in the form of earthquakes. As per the information and statements provided by the National Aeronautics Space Agency, the InSight spacecraft will take help of seismic waves produced on Martian surface. The spacecraft will then prepare a map taking into account the seismic waves on Mars’ surface. The same exercise will help study and understand the inner mysteries of Mars. The scientists are researchers say that such space mission will be beneficial as it will provide significant facts on how Earth or other similar planets were formed.

While the InSight spacecraft has recently done its first-course correction, it will repeat the trajectory correction plan for at least six times. It will be done so that the spacecraft can land suitably on the red planet. It is being expected that the spacecraft will arrive on Mars on 26th November 2018. The scientists say that the spacecraft needs accurate calculations so that it reaches the projected point on the surface of Mars. The location, as well as the velocity of spacecraft, is under constant monitoring by NASA navigators.