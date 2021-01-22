India Delays Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander Launch

This time, the delay originates from an incident with the moon lander, which supported a technical malfunction during primary tests ahead of the original launch in April.

The mission was initially planned for launch at 2:51 am on Monday from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. While all arrangements were done, with the filling of fluid hydrogen and oxygen in the release vehicle was done, the release was put on hold around 2:30 am.

ISRO had looked for a window in mid-April to release the Chandrayaan-2 mission. In any case, the Vikram moon lander currently has two minor glitches on its legs, leaving the space organization in a fix. The administrator of ISRO, Dr. K. Sivan, kept on addressing this isn’t a ‘delay’ or a ‘deferment’, while the new launch window will most likely to release in May.

