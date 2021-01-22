When we tell about NASA, we think of space and Universe which is beyond our world. One of the main responsibilities of NASA is to collect images of people, in rockets or on the moons. NASA has four main science goals namely Planetary sciences, Heliophysics, Astrophysics and Earth Science. We must know that Earth day is approaching and so Earth Science is the most important topic. From the space, we can have a different view of our planet and the different features it posses. These features are never visible from the ground level. Different challenges that we face on the surface of the earth can be viewed in advance from the upper atmosphere.

Keeping in mind this decision, NASA has found out different ways of protecting our Earth from various challenges:

ASCENDS:

The Active Sensing of CO2 Emissions over Nights, Days, and Seasons. This mission will help to find out the amount of CO2 in the environment without any biasness towards air pressure, latitudes and so on.

CLARREO

The Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory. The objective of this mission is to monitor a large variety of the radiation particles on the earth including the rays of the sun for the purpose of better understanding of the Earth’s climatic condition and in what way it is changing.

ECOSTRESS

The Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station. The main objective of this mission is to find out that to what quantity water is required for the plants when they are growing among favorable conditions. But the unusual situations come when they go through the hard climatic conditions. This instrument helps to find out what are the climatic conditions which will keep the plants alive in these hard situations.

GEDI

The Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation. It is very exciting to know what is happening on the surface of the earth from space. But it is even more inspiring to learn the 3D structure of the relevant earth’s surface as well as the biosphere and here comes the role of the GEDI.

GRACE-FO

It is a follow-on in respect of the GRACE Satellite which is scheduled for launch on May 19th. The main objective of the mission will be to track the changes that are taking place in glaciers, lakes and rivers, sea levels. This helps us to understand that how earth’s water in motion can help us to find out the water cycle on a wider scale.