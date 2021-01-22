This Tuesday Jupiter will appear to be the brightest. This will happen when the planet seems precisely opposite of Sun. Jupiter will be seen in the eastern sky a few hours after sunset. After that, the planet will be visible the whole night. If the weather is conducive enough then you will find this planet as shining brightly. You will also be able to see the planet with the naked eye. Moreover, if you have a small telescope, you will be able to see cloud bands within the Jupiter’s atmosphere including its four largest moons. The names of the moons are Ganymede, Callisto, Europa, and lo. The moons will be appearing as tiny, bright dots that keep on changing the position after every few hours or days.

The technical word at which the Jupiter will be positioned will be “opposition” which will take place when these two planetary bodies will be positioned opposite to each other in the sky as seen from the Earth. As per scientific terms, a planet is in “opposition” when it is opposite to the sun. In other words, this situation happens when Jupiter rises shortly after sunsets.

Jupiter’s closest approach in respect of Earth will be on May 10. This will be just a couple of days after the “opposition.” The main reason behind this is the orbits of the Earth, and that of the Jupiter are not proper circles. According to the data of timeanddate.com, the people of New York City will be seeing the sun go down at 7:59 pm EDT on Tuesday. Before the sunset, Jupiter will rise around 7:48 pm. But at that very moment, Jupiter will not be visible to the skywatchers. This is so because the twilight sky will be very bright at that moment.

The perfect time to look at the Jupiter in the sky would be after two hours of sunset. That moment the atmosphere will be darker, and the Planet will be visible in a much better way. Jupiter is believed to move around the sky all night and subsequently set at 5:58 am EDT on Wednesday (i.e., May 9).

Jupiter is the giant planet in our solar system and scientists and astronauts are too much excited to know more about this planet in details. The scientists believe that if they can adequately study Jupiter, then they will be able to read the weather as well as the composition of giant extrasolar planets.