ISRO managed to deliver to orbit GSAT-19 satellite. This mission marks another milestone of ISRO GSLV rocket program.

Delivery of GSAT-19 experimental satellite to orbit was also a debut of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III version of GSLV rocket. Rocket long for 43 m was launched yesterday at 11:58 UTC from Satish Dhawan Space Center. As latest version of GSLV launch vehicle has largest payload capacity covering 100 cubic meters under 5 m payload fairing. Rocket is able to deliver to LEO orbit 10 t of payload.

Configuration of the rocker is based on two boosters and two stages. Boosters are powered by S-200 engines (one for booster) solid fueled and providing thrust at 5,150 kN. These were used only for first phase of flight and were jettisoned at T+2’20”. Large payload fairing was separated one minute later, when first core stage was already working. Fueled with hypergolic and powered by two Vikas engines it was providing 1600 kN of thrust. At T+5’22” upper cryogenic stage started its fueled with hydrogen/LOX CE-20 engine. Upper stage generating 197 kN of thrust managed to deliver GSAT-19 to elliptical transfer orbit with apogee of 36000 km at T+16′.

GSAT-19 is an experimental geostationary communications satellite designed for testing multiple new technologies. It was based in I-6K bus featuring deployable radiators, electric propulsion, Li-Ion batteries, optic fibre gyroscope or Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometer. Mass of the satellite is 3136 kg and in spite of communications payload like Ka and Ku band transponders, it was equipped with Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP). It will continuously monitor how charged particles are affecting on spacecraft and its crucial electronics. Powered with two deployable solar arrays, satellite will spend at least 15 years on GEO orbit.