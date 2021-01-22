What we know about the lifestyle in space shows that party or celebration would be a dream in the space, in zero gravity completing necessary routine things is a lot tougher than on Earth, then how do we even think of an astronaut having a drink while on the spacecraft. We don’t want the rocket to crash. However, Mumm – a world-class Champagne producer has just unveiled a high tech bottle specially designed for the astronauts.

NASA has stated in its rulebook, that carbonated beverages are not meant for space, they will only produce a foamy mess creating trouble for the onboard astronauts. But Maison Mumm, a bubbly French producer has figured out a way to serve champagne in microgravity.

Mumm grand cordon stellar project has launched this exclusive bottle and glass to serve champagne in space. However, NASA is strictly against such servings as the carbon dioxide remains distributed throughout the fluid even when it has been swallowed, the bubbles would not get burned out, instead will stay in the digestive system of the drinker and cause health issues.

Whatever be the outcome, if the astronauts are allowed to drink in space or not, this Mumm bottle is quite a piece of engineering. The design has been created in association with Spade. The founder of Spade – Octave de Gaulle stated that “The big design challenge for Mumm Grand Cordon Stellar was getting the liquid out of the bottle.”

It is a glass bottle having a mechanism to concentrate the champagne and store it as a droplet of bubbles. A ring positioned outside the opening collects there droplets and is served into the glass specially designed for it. In zero gravity the drink can float, so maybe this technology remains on earth only.

Mumm had plans to launch this bottle in September by serving it to Air Zero G flight. He has already tested the same and is confident that it will work.

The day when astronauts at International Space Station may raise a toast may soon come. The Space champagne can also be purchased on earth, and you do not necessarily need to go to zero gravity to drink a sip of it. However, you will have to pay a handsome amount for that. The bottle is meant for tourists who are more than willing to pay $9.5 million to stay in the luxury space hotels.