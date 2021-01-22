Yesterday, on November 21, 2017, crew members of International Space Station managed to deploy from NanoRacks deploying device three 3x2U Cubesat satellites.

These satellites are largest ever deployed form NanoRacks. These were deployed from NanoRacks Doublewide Deployers able to push from the Station larger Cubesats. Successful releasing large Cubesats confirms that Company is able to offer services for Companies looking operating larger Cubesats. According to official statement presented by NanoRacks, at the moment it is even possible to deploy 12U satellites from Company’s deployment devices outside the ISS. This mission also marks important milestone for NanoRacks: Company managed to deployed 176 satellites from NanoRacks device which was delivered and assembled to ISS in 2014 during ORB-1 mission by Cygnus robotic spacecraft.

Yesterday three satellites were deployed EcAMSat, Dellingr, and ASTERIA Cubesats. ECAMsat was designed and manufactured by the NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley. It is first NASA Cubesat equipped with biological experiment covering observation effect of microgravity on the antibiotic resistance of E. Coli. Experiment is result of the cooperation with the Stanford University School of Medicine. Asteria (Arcsecond Space Telescope Engabling Research in Astrophysics) is demonstration satellite equipped with precision photometrical device potentially useful for astronomical observation. Dellingr also known as Radiation Belt Loss Experiment is result of work of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. Satellite will help in understanding solar winds with its onboard Ion-Neutral Mass Spectrometer and Science Magnetometers. Data gathered during this mission will help in improving communications devices used in space missions and affected by solar winds.