Long March 2D rocket delivered Superview-1-03 & 04 satellites to orbit today.

China begun 2018 launch campaign Tuesday January 9. The Long March 2D rocket delivered the Superview-1-03 & 04 satellites after flawless launch. Rocket took off at 03:24 UTC from LC-9 launch site at Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the Shanxi Province.

SuperView satellites are operated by Siwei WorldView Technology. It is a joint venture of Siwei Surveying and Mapping Technology Co., Ltd, DigitalGlobe Inc. and Navinfo; company is one of the main distributor of satellite imaging services in China. Siwei also aims to create own constellation of high resolution imaging satellites, with 16 satellites planned for the end of 2022.