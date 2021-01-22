Two cosmonauts and one astronaut begun their journey to International Space Station on September 12, 2017.

This time inside Soyuz MS-06 their places took Russian commander Alexander Misurkin with one space flight in his career, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei performing first space mission and serving as first flight engineer took left seat and NASA astronaut Joe Acaba with two flights in his record took the right seat. Trio will spend inside MS-06 only six hours chasing International Space Station on LEO orbit.

Preparations begun with delivery of Soyuz-FG to Baikonur launch pad on railed platform on last Sunday, September 10, 2017. Rocket was inspected and erected. Supporting towers were raised and fueling and control lines were connected. After additional preparations today crew members prepared to flight, left their hotel and already at the launch site put on their Sokol space suits. In the same time rocket was under fueling. Last preparation finished with entering crew into MS-06, sealing spacecraft and payload fairing, detaching supporting legs and arming emergency rescue system.

Rocket was launched from Baikonur Pad 1/5 at 21:17 UTC. Rocket jettisoned four boosters after two minutes, ten seconds from start. Fifty seconds emergency escape system tower was jettisoned and later at T+5′ core stage of the rocket was cut off on altitude of 168 km. One minute later upper stage RD-110 engine was ignited to put Soyuz into correct orbit. At T+9′ Soyuz MS-06 was deployed on orbit and begun its chase to dock to ISS at 02:57 UTC.