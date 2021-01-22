Mars faced a dust storm recently, and we all were wondering if the satellites we planted on the red planet will survive the rain or not. There is a lot of dust on the planet red, but were from so much of dirt came and encapsulated the planet? At John Hopkins, the scientists discovered the reason behind this.

Medusae Fossae formation is the process that takes place on the surface of Mars and is the reason behind such a terrific amount of dust formation. Near the red planet’s equator, a single 1000 km long geological formation has been discovered by the scientists at Johns Hopkins University. They published a report about their discoveries and stated that Mars is dusty because of constant erosion. Since it is not an enormous deposit but a created continuously dust, it is polluting the planet over the period. As shown in the movie – The Martian – dust storm can lead to a cycle of events that can put an astronaut in a problematic situation.

The dust on Mars can cause serious health issues if a real mission ever gets to land there. The spirit Mars exploration rover could not tolerate the massive sandstorm and preferred to save itself instead of sending data to earth. There are expensive instruments placed on these rovers, and such sand storms can damage them permanently. The solar panel is one such equipment that is like breath to the device.

On earth, this dust gets separated by nature. Glaciers, volcanoes, wind, waves, etc. have been influencing the soil on earth for centuries. But neither of such things exist on Mars, there is no cleaning agent and thus the dust.

The chemical composition of this dust when studied reveals that it was rich in sulfur and chlorine. The ratio of sulfur to chlorine is also quite distinct. The data captured by Odysseus – a spacecraft sent to Mars to collect samples – suggests that the MFF region has abundant sulfur and chlorine in the specific mass ratio. Though it was considered that MFF has its origin in the volcano, but the rate resembling that of Mars suggests that the information is not complete yet.

The particle of dust destroys the environment and also absorbs solar radiation. This can lead to lower temperatures at the ground level while the atmosphere is having a higher degree of warmth. This, in turn, means stronger winds, a higher level of erosion and thus more dust.