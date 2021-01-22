Wilbur Ross, Commerce Secretary stated that Department of Commerce is getting ready to put in a space traffic management to the rising range of commercial space duties.

Talking at the Space Symposium held last April 17, he stated that his agency was taking various steps to apply a STM or Space Traffic Management policy. That would allocate the agency the accountability for offering space situational awareness service.

According to Ross, “The department stands ready to work with other executive branch agencies, and the private sector, to develop an STM strategy that creates benchmark standards for the entire world,”

Commerce Department has also a plan to conduct a space regulatory meeting which will be happening next year to bring STM professionals from all parts of the world as one.

The transition streamlined in the rule will take days or even weeks to put into practice.

“As Commerce takes on new responsibilities from DOD and other agencies, we will make sure that there is a seamless transition,” according to Ross in his dialogue. “We recognize the importance of having the right people, the right partnerships, and the right processes in place before any big changes are finalized.”

In an April 16 interview, he said that he has a meeting with Heather Wilson, Air Force Secretary on a conversion of STM accountabilities. Ross emphasized the small steps type of which intended transition, however did not guess the exact time of its completion.

This accountability is portion of merging of commercial space regulatory accountabilities, outside of communications and launch, in the Space Commerce.

In his dialogue, he touched upon other topics, which include the remote-sensing authoritarian reform. He said, they use similar stage of interagency study to highs school cubesat as they do to billions of asset intended for their intelligence network. He also added that this is stupid and must be stop.

Ross cited the launch of Falcon 9 last March 30 wherein a live broadcast aboard the rocket was stop shortly prior to reaching the orbit due to NOAA restriction. He said, launch companies including SpaceX were not aware they required remote sensing license for that kind of broadcast.

“This is a good example of how commercial activity in space is outpacing government regulations. No more,” he said, directing NOAA agency that controls commercial remote sensing to “apply reforms which will meet the needs of private sector without putting in danger national security.”