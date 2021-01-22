Delta 2 rocket soon will pass through encapsulation process with JPSS-1 satellite.

Latest weather satellite designed and manufactured for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration soon will be encapsulated under Delta 2 payload fairing at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Satellite was already raised on special elevator to reach second stage of Delta 2 last Tuesday at Space Launch Complex 2-West. This marked begun of assembling process of ULA Delta 2. Second stage was attached in following days to core along with nine solid rocket boosters. Satellite will be soon placed under the fairing and will wait for fueling. Launch is planned for November 10, 2017 at 09:47 UTC.

Satellite was manufactured by Ball Aerospace and will operate on 817 km × 823 km, 98.71° orbit for at least 7 years. It is powered by single solar array with weight 1976 kg. It is equipped with five main instruments to gather data on storms, clouds, fog, smoke plumes and snow and ice cover, monitor atmospheric temperature and moisture content. Satellite will also help in collecting data on ozone layer. Main instruments are: Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), Cross-track Infrared Sounder (CrIS), Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder (ATMS), Ozone Mapper/Profiler Suite (OMPS), Clouds and the Earth Radiant Energy System (CERES). Satellite will support weather forecasting processes and monitoring of natural environment.

NOAA plans to lo launch four in total JPSS satellites – in 2021, 2026 and 2031.