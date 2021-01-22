Delta-2 and Flacon-9 catch another days of delay

Posted byMarcin Frąckiewicz

Two reputable launch service providers are still suffering for minor problems with launching their vehicles what resultsg with another days of delay.

United Launch Alliance with their Delta-2 rocket should deliver JPSS-1 weather satellite for NOAA on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Unfortunately this time rocket was not launched again. Strong winds at SLC-2W at Vandenberg Air Force Base forced ULA to move launch to Saturday, November 18, 2017 to 09:47 UTC.

SpaceX planned launch of their Falcon-9 with Zuma classified satellite tomorrow at 01:00 UTC from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Delivering made by Grumman Northrop classified satellite was combined with planned landing of the first stage of the Falcon-9 at Landing Zone-1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Due the not specified reasons flight was moved to Friday – Company in official statement only confirmed that it needs another 24 hours for additional “mission assurance work”. New launch day is 01:00 UTC on November 17, 2017.

 