The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the international research team has explored enzymes called cytochrome P450, which is one of the major components of plants, which has made valuable products like chemicals, plastics, and nylon.

Cytochrome P450s are one of the versatile enzymes on the earth. These are proteins found in the human body, and it indulged in various metabolic ways, including metabolizing toxic compounds. These enzymes are studied for decades and categorized as Families A through M.

There is a publication in nature communications that cytochrome P450 which turned out to be a unique two-component architecture that represents a brand new category of P450s: Family N. By learning about the functions of the enzymes, it helped scientists to improve the microbes. It enhances the biological conversion of plant biomass into essential products. Thus, P450s is an excellent place to begin.

Cytochrome P450s have been built to function various functions essential for biotechnological applications, which are said by a senior research Gregg Beckham at NREL. It is designed to be better, faster and specialists. The highly versatile scaffolds for biotechnology have been engineered to tweak P450s cytochrome.

The introduction of new cytochrome P450s have converted guaiacol to catechol, which is asked by Beckham to Christopher Johnson, who is a molecular biologist in NREL’s National Bioenergy Center.

Guaiacol represents one building blocks of lignin and can be parted into muconate. This is the portal of chemical essential in the production of many kinds of bioplastics. A cytochrome P450 converts guaiacol to catechol in only one step; Johnson finds that. The team required to know how the enzyme works, to make it better regarding performance. This led to team efforts to get the molecular structure, and the latest P450 family discovered.

According to researchers, the study shows that the enzyme interacts with its substrate and rapidly felt that this cytochrome P450 is more than a guaiacol specialist. This is a microbial lignin conversion, which relies on this different reaction. Cytochrome P450 enzyme can degrade various lignin-based substrates, which is said by Beckham. This is good because this is designed to become a specialist for a significant molecule. In addition to this, the expertise was exhibited in structural biochemistry, molecular dynamics and quantum chemistry by researchers from Montana State University, University of Georgia, the University of California at Los Angeles, Brazil’s University of Campinas, and the United Kingdom’s University of Portsmouth to name a few. The team from the world has designed a new paradigm for making the essential reactions in microbial lignin conversion, which enables the added lignin products into value-added products, which is said by Beckham.