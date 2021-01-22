French government managed to sign agreement with main unions at French Guiana, from where Company launches their Ariane, Soyuz and Vega rockets. Compromise was reached after one month of strikes and negotiations. Hopefully will open way for launch first delayed mission of Ariane 5 with two communication satellites: SGDC and Koreasat-7.

It seems that Arianespace will be able to launch Ariane 5 from Kourou after one month of delay. According to France24 agreement between representatives of unions and French government was signed on April 21, 2017. To remind strikes were initialized against economical politics of French government at French Guiana. Strike was spreading rapidly and also involved number of employees working for Arianespace subcontractors. Road blockades formed by union members and general strike in region caused problems with performing scheduled activities at Guiana Space Center including rocket roll outs.

According to official quoted by SpaceNews, Arianespace will need additional eight days to resume necessary actions before Ariane 5 will be launched from ELA-3. Due the strikes three missions caught delay; in spite of Koreasat-7 and SGDC, Arianespace failed to launch in its original date SES-15 satellite and two other satellites in one joined mission (these two were ViaSat-2 and Eutelsat-172b). Luckily in following months Arianespace has not any planned launches, so probably it is possible to perform three launches in May and June.

Until now Arianespace has not officially confirmed any date for any of the delayed missions.