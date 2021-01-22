All super-earth planets have a giant size more than the earth. A research conducted a few days back revealed that it is difficult for the aliens to explore space in the various exoplanets of the solar system.

Any rocket on the various super-earths will require a mass of 440,000 metric tons for the need of fuel. This calculation is based on a study conducted.

Over here the temperature supports the existence of liquid water and therefore life can exist.

According to past research, there are more planets like earth which are suitable for the existence of life. The super earth researchers admitted that the super habitable planets have greater mass which forces stronger gravitational pull, and due to its ability to hold thicker atmosphere it may act as a shield from the harmful cosmic rays.

If by any chance life evolves in the other ‘super earth’ planets then the aliens may develop an advanced civilization, but due to the strong gravitational pull, life would be a little difficult.

According to Michael Hippke, an independent researcher it is difficult for the super-earth planets to launch a conventional rocket. Hippke also calculated the size of the rocket to escape the super-earth planets. The size needs to be 70 % wider than the earth, and 10 times heavier, and likely to be the spec of the alien planet Kepler 20b which is 950 light years away from Earth.

Apart from all these the weight of the fuel which the rockets carry is also a big problem for the alien world. A rocket launch requires a lot of fuel to make the craft heavier.

The rockets always work better in a vacuum than in an atmosphere filled with air. According to Hippke, the super-earth planets can launch a rocket from the mountaintop where there is less of air, but the gravitational pull of the planets may crush the surface.

Not just space rockets but there are other ways to reach the orbit. Space elevators can also be used as an alternative to conventional rockets. The most suitable material in the recent times is carbon nanotubes which can stand by the gravitational pull of the earth. These are allotropes of carbon mainly used in nanotechnology and space science mission. The material has an exceptional strength and stiffness for better use.