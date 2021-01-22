When we talk about space very extraordinary ideas cross our minds, people ask themselves a lot of weird questions when it comes to space. You remember when people were asking if human beings can survive in space? Then it was proven that they indeed can live in space. Scientists have conducted studies to understand space and I bet that it has ever crossed your mind if human beings can conceive in space. Now NASA has sent samples of human sperm and human egg to the International Space Station to find out if it can survive on space and if it does then it will be okay to conclude that human beings can conceive in space.

NASA is trying to understand the behavior of human sperm and an egg on space, when it was found that human beings cloud live in space NASA dedicated some of its resources to try and answer this question by observing the sperm and the egg on space. NASA has taken a sample of human sperm and an egg into the International Space Station to experiment if they can fuse. This mission is called micro-II, the astronauts are expected to test samples of human female and male semen if they can move freely and fast enough to fuse together inside a microgravity science glove box.

It was found in the past that humans can go on vacation in the space and if a couple can spend a few days or even weeks in a hotel space can they make babies too? Well, NASA will soon enough have the answer to this question but my guess will be yes because the sperm egg need same life support as a normal human being and if humans can live in space then they can conceive as long as the gravity allows the sperm to swim and fuse with the egg but this has not been proven yet.

Scientist says that it is possible the sperm is likely to move freely and fast but the bigger challenge will be to fuse with the egg. But if this experiment turns out positive then we can all go to space and make babies which will be an amazing experience anyway. Although there has been experiments in the past that argued that the lack of gravity in space may affect the speed at which the sperm is supposed to swim to the egg and it’s also likely to affect the egg-sperm fusion process.