Scientist reported that dark patches on space have been noticed on the clouds of the planet that could suggest that microbes might be capable of living there.

They utilize space probes to trace dark space around Venus rust colored body, which looks like a light that absorbs properties of microbes spotted on Earth.

The study was published earlier this week. This implies that the bacteria can live by being gently blown around by wind in Venus ‘cooler cloud tops. NASA –supported reports read: “NASA relative study supports the unified hypotheses which terrestrial form-biology can live in and contribute to the phantom signature clouds of Venus.

NASA proposes call for an incorporated biochemical, microbiological and chemical research focusing on the endurance and spectroscopy of these terrestrial microorganisms located underneath Venus’ cloud conditions.” Further assessment of Venus is required, this according to experts, while the group behind the study has asked for samples to be brought back to earth.

Looking forward, assessments and examinations into the definite habitability of clouds in Venus would preferably benefit from an assortment of airplane or balloons, lander as well as sample return missions.”

Sanjay Limaye stated that “the planet has had abundance of time to evolve. Venus shows a number of episodic dark, sulfuric rich patches, with contrasts up to 30 to 40 percent in the ultraviolet, and muted in longer wavelengths.”

This planet is recognized for its extremely unfriendly surface conditions, experiencing acid rain as well as temperatures close to 500 degrees Celsius.

The most up-to-date explosive result come after Barry DiGregorio a research fellow rocked the world science weeks later when he spoke Daily Star Online that he believes aliens have been revealed or found out on Mars previously. According to the study member for the UB or University of Buckingham, these present indications of “soft bodies’ creatures” that roamed Mars once.

Dr. DiGregorio had charged NASA with plotting proof of alien existence on earth, and was persuaded images released by Curiosity rover are evidence of trace fossils.

The images, the figures, haven’t been seen on Red Plant to date. One that grabbed me right away was the convenience that NASA left the region of such an operation, he added.

“Therefore, when I began looking, it was not only the objects, which were attached the outer surface, what they’re calling sticks. Once you see the pictures presented by NASA, the sticks unite to the crowd rock; this in fact has features that are evocative of trace fossil.