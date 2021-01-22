Earlier there has been a case of water pluming out of the moon of Jupiter which is known as the Europa. But in recent activity, it has been spotted that a huge plume of water vapor came out of the Jupiter’s so-called life-supporting moon, and this time the outpour was much stronger. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope which is alert enough have spotted such plume over past half-decade, but such data which it collected was within its range.

Now researchers have identified that Galileo Jupiter which orbited the planet from 1995 to 2003 has also identified a likely Europa plume at the time of close movement of an icy moon in 1997. The new data collected has proven the fact that there appears to be a plume on Europa. This statement was made by Xianzhe Jia who is an associate professor in the Department of Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering which is located at the University of Michigan.

If this activity is found to be real then, it will pave the way for some spacecraft to hover around the planet and collect a requisite sample within the buried ocean of the liquid water of the Europa without even touching down on the moon. NASA has already taken actions to send such a mission as quickly as possible.

Since it is situated at a distance of 3100 kilometers, it appears a bit small than that of Earth’s moon. But now scientists have viewed that the Europa undoubtedly has a considerable amount of liquid water. It is even anticipated that the quantity of water might be twice as much as Earth has. In fact, there might be chances of presence of an existing ocean beneath the object’s ice shell.

Scientists have further assumed that this ocean might be in contact with the Europa’s rocky material. If this assumption is correct, then it will help to find out many interesting facts about many unknown chemical reactions. Thus, now scientists are considering that Europa might have the best chance of supporting life. Apart from Europa, Saturn moon Enceladus is also suspected to have a subsurface ocean and thereby traces of life can also be found.

The main reason for such thinking is that South Pole portion of the Enceladus has been pouring out blast water ice, specific unusual organic materials as well some other particles far into space which is forming an E ring around the Saturn.