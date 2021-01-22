Roscosmos State Corporation would like to see Baikonur Cosmodrome UNESCO World Heritage List in future.

Founded on 2 June 1955, currently rented by Russian state from Kazakhstan to at least 2050, Baikonur is something more than test range or a launch site. it is piece of history, place where first object (Sputnik-1) was launched and from first man in the history, Yuri Gagarin, begun his journey to space. Place which saw both successes and tragedies of first space program in the history. Place, which surely should be preserved for next generations along with Kennedy Space Center from first man in history begun first mission to the Moon.

It should not be surprising, that Roscosmos decided to ask UNESCO, organization which preserves objects important for world heritage, to put Baikonur on World Heritage List. As Russia cooperates with UNESCO and since 1993 many objects in Russia were placed on List, still Baikonur still missed to find its place there.

On October 28, 2017, TASS news agency announced that Roscosmos asked officially Russian Foreign Ministry to support idea of putting on UNESCO’s World Heritage List Baikonur Cosmodrome. Thanks to the fact that it was jointly nominated by Russia and Kazakhstan it is highly possible that soon Baikonur will enter World Heritage List.

Participating in World Heritage List means that Baikonur Cosmodrome will be officially recognized as valuable part of culture. It will receive funds from Unesco for protection and conservation and it will be protected against destruction during war. From point of view of Roscosmos additional budget for preserving Baikonur will be surely warmly welcomed as Corporation suffers for financial problems since 2015, when international sanctions hit Russia after Crimea crisis.