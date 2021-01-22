“One Strange Rock” the newest documentary series from National Geographic Channel will showcase the first 360-degree video of space in 3D. This is one of the most exciting moments for the space enthusiasts. The series was made while taking a virtual tour of the space with the astronauts. The breathtaking experience of the astronauts was taken in the context of the vastness of space and everything about it. International Space Station was boarded for taking the tour with the astronauts.

Paolo Nespoli, one of the astronauts of European Space Agency brought Vuze VR camera along with him to the station. He wears this 3D virtual reality camera to film the whole journey of International Space Station. Paolo got the training from Darren Aronofsky who is a renowned series filmmaker as for how to operate and work with the device. Darren Aronofsky has already given a crash course to the Italian astronauts in filming via VR through Skype. This helped Paolo to get the right training from the right person and thus he managed to give a great result.

The series starts with low Earth orbit, and as the series progress, the space station a musical prelude plays in the background. Chris Hadfield, a retired astronaut from Canada, welcomes the viewers. He then describes his own experience of 166 days in the space. The way his view towards the world changed both literally and metaphorically is explained by him. Later, Mae Jemison, Mike Massimino, and Nicole Stott the former NASA astronauts join Chris Hadfield and tell about their experiences with space.

“One Strange Rock” is one of those space series which will give you another level of experience. It takes the most academic processes and reveals powerful ways with which everything is connected to each other. Those who are watching the series from their home will feel escalated and connected to space thoroughly. Other then the visuals the storyline will take you to the deep cores of the space and its whereabouts.

This series on space from the National Geographic Channel will be aired every Monday at 10:00 PM. If you are willing to watch the series “One Strange Rock” on your smartphone, watching it with a VR headset will give the best visualization and the finest impact. This series is for every space enthusiast and give them great insight into the orbital life. Do not miss!

Source: http://exclusivereportage.com/192/a-tour-to-space-station/