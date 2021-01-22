When Kjell Lindgren who is NASA astronaut traveled to the international space station (ISS) back in 2015, he expected that the air would smell like a locker room. In the video posted by NASA, he said that the space station is essential as an airtight metal box where most of the time, six or more crew members are exercising, continually working and sweating. Kjell Lindgren was also amazed but was excited as he embraced technology in the space station’s life support system. He said that the smell of the air in the space station was great. The availability of a filter in the life support system does a fantastic job of cleaning the air.

This space station’s life support system can maintain a habitable atmosphere aboard in the station. This process is by providing the right amount of oxygen, ensuring there is stripping carbon dioxide from the air, and also keeping the right temperature in a comfortable range, not forgetting freshwater, light and this is according to NASA. Freshwater is essential because when you are hundreds of millions of miles from the earth, nobody will be able to give you water; it will be you alone with life support system. Additionally, this life support system aboard in the space station will be acting as a test run for a long-distance exploration in the solar system. Moreover, the technology is advancing based on the lesson learned in the station by the astronaut.

NASA is planning to increase the level of recycling waste beyond what they are currently doing in the station. International space station water system wasted water can be 93% be recycled to back to clean water. Molly Anderson and who is a principal technologist at NASA said that they are planning to fly and do some demonstration technology to the station soonest possible. NASA scientist plan to do the demonstration technology will also be able to recover most of the water and the rest 7% of the waste will be referred as a brine. NASA scientists are also planning to try to improve the percentage of carbon dioxide and recycle it back into oxygen, and this will help the astronauts. Currently, this life support can convert less than 50% of the carbon dioxide, and we hope that shortly technology NASA will be able to recycle at least 75% or even all the carbon dioxide. Improvement of life support system will be essential for the astronaut in their journey to the orbit.