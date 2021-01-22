There are few scientists from the University of California, the University of Leeds and the University of Maryland who have viewed the decades of satellite measurements to discover that how sea ice, ice shelves, and Antarctica glaciers are changing.

In the year 2018, June 14th the nature journal published the Antarctica-focused issue especially. This explains that how ice shelf collapse and thinning have triggered the sea level rise in the continent’s contribution. The researchers also observed that the ice surrounding of the total sea area of Antarctica had shown some change since the observation of satellite in the mid of 20th century, which is the ship based observation for a long time decline.

According to Andrew Shepherd, an earth observation professor at the Leed’ school of Earth and environment Antarctica is too vast to survey from the ground, and it can understand from the space by looking its ice-covered continent.

Since 1900 ice shelves are being eaten in West Antarctica by warm ocean water and the ice shelves, have collapsed at the Antarctica Peninsula, where the temperature of the air has risen sharply. The ice shelves have collapsed as its surfaces are melted as well. Since 1950 ice shelves 34,000 km of ice shelf surrounding has been lost.

There are more than 150 studies, which has determined about the quantity of ice continent loss. The significant changes happened in places where the ice shelves are collapsed or thinned.

According to Helen Fricker, who is a professor of glaciology at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and a co-author of the review said that they know the breakups of sea and ice don’t contribute to the rise of sea levels directly. Glaciers can flow more rapidly out to sea without the action of the ice shelf.

With the satellite observation, there is a detailed picture of sea ice cover, which is allowing the researchers to measure the thickness, age, and motion of the ice. The shelf melting, climate change and ocean circulation affects have done the regional variations, which include sea ice reduction in the Amundsen and Bellingshausen seas. The latest and improved satellite mission like Sentinel-3, which has recently launched climate experiment follow and gravity recovery will ensure to provide more detailed insights to the researchers into the reduction of Antarctic ice. The mission displays about the loss of Antarctic ice.