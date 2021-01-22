Airbus has gained a lot of acceptance, admiration, and recognition since last few years and it’s not about just building the alluring and awe striking Airplanes but they have now specialization in building satellites for the space programs. One of the satellites masoned by them is named as MetOp-C. The same is all set to be launched and deployed shortly. It is basically a meteorological satellite that aims to boost the observations for the weather forecast and data provided for the research.

It will be launched in September this year and is the last amongst three of the satellites of the EUMETSAT Polar System generation. A Soyuz rocket will be employed to set it at the designated point from the European Space Center in Kourou. The MetOp Program has already boosted the weather accuracy up to a mammoth extent and has driven a lot of useful information regarding the same.

There is probably nothing wrong to say that MetOp satellites are equipped with the advanced facets and the instruments installed on it are highly accurate in performing their task. This undeniably proves its efficaciousness. The series of satellites under this program has already shown an excellent scope by bestowing the apt weather-related information from the space. The program director General Alain Ratier said: “we will soon be having all there satellites in this series working in the reliable manner in the space”. The previously launched two satellites are already working fine and will remain functional and utilitarian until the year 2022.

This is actually an LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite that is capable to perform its tasks very easily and reliably. It is very much true that Airbus has a supreme contribution to the success of this mission. These satellites are a part of US-Europe cooperation as they are developed by the Airbus Defense and Space for ESA (i.e. European Space Agency).

The initial plan was to replace the previous satellite with the new one. However, the first satellite provided an excellent and an unanticipated performance. The mission was then modified to launch the next one without disturbing the one’s already launched. The two satellites launched earlier are still functional and are performing their task in an error-free manner. Experts are very much sure that the launch of the third one will significantly boost the observations for weather forecast.

There are 12 instruments installed on this satellite like its all fellow members and out of them, two significant instruments i.e. MHS and ASCAT are being built by the Airbus itself. The earlier will inevitably provide information about the water vapor around earth surface while the later is an active radar instrument.